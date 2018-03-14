Various News: The Miz Hopes CM Punk Does Well In MMA, Eva Marie Comments On Cyber Bullying

– The Miz spoke with TMZ Sports about CM Punk’s MMA career and UFC return in June.

He said: “The guy was going after a dream. He’s always wanted to do that. Whenever you go after a dream, why smash on it? He’s gonna do his best, he’s gonna try his hardest, and I imagine he’s training his heart out to do the best he can in the Octagon. I hope he does well.”

He added that Punk won’t care abut haters because he’s used to it due to his former career. He added: “If you come from WWE, you have a thick skin because you’re hated on all day, every day.”

When asked if he would fight in the UFC, he replied: “I’ll stick to WWE.”

