Miz Hopes to See More Angry Miz Girls Pop Up Now That He’s WWE Champion Again
The Miz is WWE Champion and he’s excited by how many people won’t be happy about it. Miz, who cashed in Money in the Bank to beat Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber, cut a promo commenting on his win after the PPV. You can see the video below.
Miz told Sarah Schreiber that she didn’t even need to ask a question and told her to go, then looked at the camera and said:
“Understand that I told you so. Whenever someone says I wasn’t thinking on their level, I am a master strategist. I think further than anybody else in all of WWE! I didn’t just take respect, I demanded it through all the WWE Universe. And I could care less if everybody’s on the internet going, ‘No, Miz doesn’t deserve it, oh Miz shouldn’t be WWE Champion!’ Cry! Go ahead and cry, and keep on doing it because that is the fuel that lights my fire. I am your WWE Champion whether you like it or not; ten years ago we had an Angry Miz Girl and I hope, and I pray, that their are thousands upon thousands — millions — of Angry Miz Girls right here, right now, sobbing, weeping, wishing that Drew McIntyre was still their WWE Champion. He is not, I am. So this is me saying I am now content being awesome. See you at WrestleMania, or at Monday Night Raw. Whichever I feel like because I am champion and I do whatever the hell I want.”