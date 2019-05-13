wrestling / News
WWE News: Miz Hypes Tonight’s MizTV on Raw, Stock Down
May 13, 2019 | Posted by
– The Miz appeared in a new video to hype the MizTV segment on tonight’s episode of Raw. You can see the episode below, which features Miz discussing his segment featuring Roman Reigns:
– WWE’s stock closed at $80.78 on Monday, down $3.25 (3.87%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 2.38% on the day.
