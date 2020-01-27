wrestling / News

Note On WWE Plan For The Miz and John Morrison

January 27, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Miz John Morrison

PWInsider reports that The Miz and John Morrison are set to bring back the Dirt Sheet segment. Some content for it may have been filmed over the weekend.

The Miz and Morrison both competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble match on Sunday night and were both quickly eliminated.

