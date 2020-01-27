wrestling / News
Note On WWE Plan For The Miz and John Morrison
January 27, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that The Miz and John Morrison are set to bring back the Dirt Sheet segment. Some content for it may have been filmed over the weekend.
The Miz and Morrison both competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble match on Sunday night and were both quickly eliminated.
