wrestling / News
Miz & Maryse Buy $6.4 Million Home in Los Angeles
August 21, 2019 | Posted by
– The Miz and Maryse have sprung for a big new home in Los Angeles, according to a new report. Variety reports that the couple have purchased a $6.4 million home located in the Thousand Oaks enclave of North Ranch Estates. The Estates are a gated community.
The home is 10,400 square feet and was built in 2001. It is described as a “neoclassical English Manor-style house” and has six bedrooms and nine baths, sitting on a 1.27-acre property. The move comes after the couple sold their home in Texas for $2.64 million.
More Trending Stories
- Glacier Almost Joined WWE In 2000, Reveals Gimmick He Was Offered
- Jerry Lawler On His Heart Attack on Raw in 2012, Still Wrestling In The Years Since
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Randy Savage’s 1999 Feud With Dennis Rodman, How Well The Two Got Along
- Chris Jericho Congratulates NXT on USA Network Announcement, Britt Baker and Matt Jackson Comment