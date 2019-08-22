Miz & Maryse Buy $6.4 Million Home in Los Angeles

– The Miz and Maryse have sprung for a big new home in Los Angeles, according to a new report. Variety reports that the couple have purchased a $6.4 million home located in the Thousand Oaks enclave of North Ranch Estates. The Estates are a gated community.

The home is 10,400 square feet and was built in 2001. It is described as a “neoclassical English Manor-style house” and has six bedrooms and nine baths, sitting on a 1.27-acre property. The move comes after the couple sold their home in Texas for $2.64 million.