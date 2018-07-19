The Miz and Maryse On the Hardest Part of Parenthood, Managing Their Schedule as a Parent

– The Miz and Maryse spoke with People NOW about being new parents as well as WWE stars, plus more. Video is below, plus highlights via WZ:

Miz on manage his schedule as a new parent: “I don’t know. I think it’s with [Maryse]. As a team, there’s no one I’d rather have on my team than her, because she just helps me out always. She puts great stuff in my head, just gives me the confidence, and she always sends me videos of Monroe, pictures—it’s just one of those things were you adapt to everything. That’s what you learn in WWE; you adapt.”

Maryse on the hardest part of parenthood for the two of them: “I think for us, it’s just the schedule that we used to have. [Miz] has it, but for me being home with Monroe, she was two weeks old and we had to move from [Los Angeles] to Austin on a tour bus. We had 24 hours to do it.”

Miz on the hardest part of parenthood for the two of them: “Two dogs, two cats, Margeau, production. The best advice I can do—don’t do that. Don’t have a kid and then a week later move to Austin. It doesn’t work. It makes for a funny TV show, it was fun for you guys. It wasn’t fun for us!”