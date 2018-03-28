wrestling / News
The Miz and Maryse Welcome Baby Daughter
March 28, 2018
– The Miz and Maryse have announced the birth of their first child. Miz posted to Twitter announcing that their daughter, Monroe Sky Mizanin, was born last night at 11:40 PM.
The little girl was expected to be due sometime later this week. You can see Miz’s post below. On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy family.
Of course our little girl arrived early. Welcome to the world Monroe Sky Mizanin 3/27/18 11:40pm pic.twitter.com/Z3GByZBQah
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) March 28, 2018