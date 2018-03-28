 

The Miz and Maryse Welcome Baby Daughter

March 28, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Miz and Maryse

– The Miz and Maryse have announced the birth of their first child. Miz posted to Twitter announcing that their daughter, Monroe Sky Mizanin, was born last night at 11:40 PM.

The little girl was expected to be due sometime later this week. You can see Miz’s post below. On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy family.

