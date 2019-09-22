Miz & Maryse Welcome New Daughter

– Miz and Maryse are proud parents, welcoming their second daughter into the world over the weekend. Maryse posted to Instagram on Sunday morning to announce that she gave birth to Madison Jade Mizanin on Friday morning in Los Angeles. Madison is the couple’s second child. Monroe Sky Mizanin was born in March of 2018.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple on the new addition to their family.