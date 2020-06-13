wrestling / News

WWE News: Miz and Morrison to Debut New Music Video Sunday, Video on Intercontinental Championship’s History

June 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The Miz and John Morrison will debut a new music video Sunday before their match at WWE Backlash against Braun Strowman. It was revealed on Smackdown that the two will debut their video on The Bump on Sunday before the PPV:

– WWE posted the following video from Smackdown looking at the history of the Intercontinental Championship. AJ Styles defeated Daniel Bryan on Smackdown to win the vacant title.

