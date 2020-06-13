wrestling / News
WWE News: Miz and Morrison to Debut New Music Video Sunday, Video on Intercontinental Championship’s History
June 12, 2020 | Posted by
– The Miz and John Morrison will debut a new music video Sunday before their match at WWE Backlash against Braun Strowman. It was revealed on Smackdown that the two will debut their video on The Bump on Sunday before the PPV:
Don't miss the WORLD PREMIERE of @mikethemiz & @TheRealMorrison's new music video THIS SUNDAY on @WWETheBump! #WWETheBump #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/524THTJu1U
— WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2020
– WWE posted the following video from Smackdown looking at the history of the Intercontinental Championship. AJ Styles defeated Daniel Bryan on Smackdown to win the vacant title.