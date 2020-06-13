WWE News: Miz and Morrison to Debut New Music Video Sunday, Video on Intercontinental Championship’s History

– The Miz and John Morrison will debut a new music video Sunday before their match at WWE Backlash against Braun Strowman. It was revealed on Smackdown that the two will debut their video on The Bump on Sunday before the PPV:

– WWE posted the following video from Smackdown looking at the history of the Intercontinental Championship. AJ Styles defeated Daniel Bryan on Smackdown to win the vacant title.