WWE News: Miz & Morrison Debut New Music Video on Raw, Alexa Bliss Says Randy Orton Will Die at WrestleMania
March 30, 2021 | Posted by
– Miz and Morrison have a new music video, as premiered on tonight’s Raw. You can see the video below of the duo premiering “Hey Hey, Hop Hop” and then Miz getting decked by Bad Bunny:
– The show also featured a segment with Alexa Bliss, who explained that The Fiend was trapped after he was set on fire by Randy Orton and promised that at WrestleMania, the Legend Killer will die:
