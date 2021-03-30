WWE News: Miz & Morrison Debut New Music Video on Raw, Alexa Bliss Says Randy Orton Will Die at WrestleMania

– Miz and Morrison have a new music video, as premiered on tonight’s Raw. You can see the video below of the duo premiering “Hey Hey, Hop Hop” and then Miz getting decked by Bad Bunny:

– The show also featured a segment with Alexa Bliss, who explained that The Fiend was trapped after he was set on fire by Randy Orton and promised that at WrestleMania, the Legend Killer will die: