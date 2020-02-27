wrestling / News
Miz & Mrs. Dips to New Series Low Rating
February 27, 2020 | Posted by
As per the usual, Miz & Mrs. followed the example set by NXT which meant a dip this week into a series low. Wednesday night’s episode brought in a 0.13 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 394,000 viewers. Those numbers are down 24% and 21% from last week’s 0.17 demo rating and audience of 500,000. Both metrics rep low points for the series beating the 0.16 demo and 457,000 viewership mark set by the February 12th episode two weeks ago.
Miz & Mrs. came in at #62 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.
