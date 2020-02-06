Miz and Mrs. Gets Ratings and Viewership Increase This Week, Still Well Below Season 1 Numbers

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s Season 2 episode of Miz & Mrs.. The reality show drew 475,000 viewers and had an average rating of 0.20 in the key persons 18-49 demo.

Miz & Mrs. managed to increase viewers and ratings from last week’s Season 2 debut. Viewership went up from last week’s 437,00 viewers. Last week’s rating was a 0.18 in the same key demo.

While ratings and viewership both saw an increase last week, it was still the second lowest viewership for the reality series to date. For comparison, the Season 1 finale for the series drew 0.38 demo rating and 1.094 million viewers.