Miz & Mrs. Sees Ratings & Viewership Increase After Last Week’s Series Low

– Per Showbuzz Daily, the WWE reality show, Miz & Mrs., saw a decent viewership increase this week. The show surged up from last week’s 394,000 viewers to 494,000 this week (25 percent increase). That’s good news for the show, since last week was a new series low.

Ratings in the key persons 18-49 demo were also up to a 017. That’s an improvement from last week, when the show drew a 0.13 rating. The show finished No. 42 in the Cable Top 150 rankings.