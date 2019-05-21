The Miz on How He Was Initially Hesitant About The Miz & Mrs., Discusses Overcoming Hollywood Seeing Him as Talentless

– Gamespot.com recently interviewed The Miz, who discussed his Miz & Mrs. reality show. A new episode airs tonight on USA. Below are some highlights.

The Miz on when the show was pitched to him: “It was actually pitched to us three years before. They saw the way we were together on Total Divas a little bit and, from there, they were like, ‘They need their own reality show,’ but I was a little hesitant because I was on The Real World about 20 years ago. I loved being on The Real World and I always thank MTV and Bunim/Murray for putting me on that show because it gave me, I feel like, everything.”

The Miz on how Hollywood used to see him as lacking talent: “Hollywood looked at it as that I had no talent. Whoever is on a reality show, like, you have no talent, you’re just standing in front of a camera, and that’s who you are, and that’s what you did, back in those days. But things have changed in the world and back then, we didn’t have camera phones. We didn’t have social media. So now, everything has changed to where everything is a reality show, whether it’s YouTube, internet, Instagram, and Twitter. Everything. I know exactly what people are doing. The biggest stars in the world, I know what they’re doing because they’re on their Instagram all the time doing stories. So, I looked at that and I said, ‘You know what? We can make something really special here.’ And my wife and I looked at each other and we were like, ‘We really could.’ We have the family, we have the friends, and we have the support we need. And our stories are so well done and my experience on The Real World and on The Challenges, as well as being at WWE has taught me how to tell a story. How to create characters. How to make sure that you entertain an audience while being true to who you are, who we are.”

The Miz on producing the show with his wife Maryse: “I feel like Maryse and I have made a show that both of us are very proud of. And when people watch it, the only negative thing that I ever see or ever hear is that it’s not long enough, it’s not 60 minutes, and I like the 30 minutes, though, because I think it’s fast-paced, it’s fun, and you can watch it with your whole family.”