Miz & Mrs. Rating Slips From Last Week’s Premiere

The second week of Miz & Mrs. season three saw the expected ratings slippage from last week’s premiere numbers. Monday night’s show brought in a 0.14 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 519,000 viewers. Those numbers are down 24.3% and 4.4% from the season premiere’s two-episode average of a 0.185 demo rating and 543,000 viewers.

It should be noted that this is not quite an apples-to-apples comparison due to the fact that last week was two episodes back to back. Compared to strictly the second episode from last Monday, this week’s show was down 12.5% and up 17.2% from that episode’s 0.16 demo rating and 443,000 viewers.

Miz & Mrs. ranked #24 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, with the NBA Finals dominating the night on ABC with a 3.99 demo rating and 13.025 million viewers.

Miz & Mrs. is averaging a 0.17 demo rating and 535,000 viewers for season three to date, compared to a 0.18 demo rating and 456,000 viewers for the first three episodes of season two.