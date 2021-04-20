wrestling / News
Miz & Mrs. Rating Ticks Down For Episode After Midseason Premiere
April 20, 2021 | Posted by
The second episode of Miz & Mrs.’ latest run of season two episodes ticked down a bit in ratings and audience. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.24 demo rating and 663,000 viewers, down 8% and 6% from the midseason premiere’s 0.26 demo rating and 703,000 viewers. Even down, the numbers represented the second best numbers of season two. The dip slightly less than that of it’s lead-in, Raw, which was down 11% and 6% respectively in ratings and audience.
Miz & Mrs. ranked #15 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, with Raw leading the way.
