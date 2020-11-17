Miz & Mrs. Rating Up In Monday Night Preview

This week’s preview episode of Miz & Mrs. benefitted from an increased Raw rating, ticking upward in the ratings itself. Monday night’s episode that aired after Raw brought in a 0.23 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 666,000 viewers. Those numbers are up 9% and 8% respectively from the previous Monday’s 0.22 demo rating and 617,000 viewers. The totals are the highest for the series since the season one finale in August of 2019 had a 0.38 demo rating and 1.094 million viewers. By comparison, the regular timeslot season premiere on Thursday did a 0.17 demo rating and 455,000 viewers.

Miz & Miz ranked #29 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.