Miz & Mrs. Rating, Viewership Tick Down From Summer Highs

– The ratings for this week’s episode of Miz & Mrs. saw a bit of a drop from last week’s high point of the summer. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.36 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.09 million viewers, down 8% and 5% from last week’s 0.39 and 1.057 million viewers. Both numbers were still the second highest since the show returned in July.

The show ranked #5 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily. The top spot went to Smackdown, followed by Real Housewives of OC (0.49 demo rating/1.442 million viewers), TNT’s Animal Kingdom season finale (0.40/1.420 million), and Deadliest Catch (0.39/1.436 million)