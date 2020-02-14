wrestling / News
Miz and Mrs. Sees Another Drop in Ratings and Viewership This Week
February 14, 2020
– Per Showbuzz Daily, Miz & Mrs. had another drop in viewership this week. After last week’s increase to 475,000 viewers, this week’s show decreased to 457,000 viewers. That’s higher than the Season 2 debut of 437,000 viewers, but still the second-lowest viewership in the show’s history.
This week’s episode averaged a 0.19 rating in the key persons 18-49 demographic. That’s down slightly from the 0.20 rating for last week’s episode.
