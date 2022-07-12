Miz & Mrs. Ratings & Audience Jump From Fourth of July Episode

Miz & Mrs. saw a leap back to previous numbers after last week’s Fourth of July drop. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.20 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 669,000 viewers. Those numbers are up 42.9% and 38.5% respectively from the previous weeks 0.14 demo rating and 483,000 viewers. Notable, the numbers are right about on par with two weeks ago, when the show drew a 0.21 demo rating and an audience of 669,000.

The reality series ranked #7 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, with its lead-in of WWE Raw leading the way for cable shows.

Miz & Mrs. is averaging a 0.18 demo rating and 573,000 viewers for season three to date, compared with a 0.168 and 459,000 for the same number of episodes in season two.