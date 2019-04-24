wrestling / News
Miz & Mrs. Ratings Drop to New Low
April 24, 2019 | Posted by
– It was a minor downtick, but Miz & Mrs. still slipped to the lowest point since its premiere last summer. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.39 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 940,000 viewers. Those numbers are down 5% and 15% from last week’s 0.41 demo rating and 1.1 million users. The 0.41 was the low, reached both last week and on April 2nd.
Miz & Mrs. ranked at #9 among cable originals for the night, with the NBA Playoffs leading the way per Showbuzz Daily.
More Trending Stories
- Billy Gunn Says 1998 Dumpster Incident Made the New Age Outlaws into Stars: ‘It Was Never About Our Wrestling’
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Being Asked to Leave Rick Rude’s Funeral, Explains Their Falling Out
- The Undertaker & Kurt Angle Are Off Starrcast II, Conrad Thompson Explains What Happened Between Him and WWE
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Infamous Missy Hyatt Photo That Led to Her Lawsuit Against WCW