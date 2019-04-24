Miz & Mrs. Ratings Drop to New Low

– It was a minor downtick, but Miz & Mrs. still slipped to the lowest point since its premiere last summer. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.39 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 940,000 viewers. Those numbers are down 5% and 15% from last week’s 0.41 demo rating and 1.1 million users. The 0.41 was the low, reached both last week and on April 2nd.

Miz & Mrs. ranked at #9 among cable originals for the night, with the NBA Playoffs leading the way per Showbuzz Daily.