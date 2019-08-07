Miz & Mrs. Episode 1.17 Brings in Over 1 Million Overnight Viewers

– It’s good to be The Miz and Maryse. Per Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of Miz & Mrs. pulled in 1.057 million overnight viewers. This an increase from last night’s 911,000 overnight viewers for the USA Network reality show.

This marks the highest overnight audience for the show since it recently returned with new episodes last month. Overall the show pulled in a 0.39 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

As previously reported, the show was renewed for a second season last April.