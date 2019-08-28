Miz & Mrs. Ratings Steady, Viewership Up For Season Finale

– The first season finale of Miz & Mrs. say a hold in the ratings, while overall viewership jumped. Tuesday’s episode, the last of season one, scored a 0.38 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.094 million viewers. The audience is even with last week’s number, while the viewership was up 10% from last week’s 997,000. In fact, the audience was the second best for the first season, beat only by the 1.102 million of the second episode on April 16th.

Miz & Mrs. ranked at #3 among cable originals for the night, behind only Smackdown and Real Housewives of Orange County (0.45 demo rating, 1.458 million).