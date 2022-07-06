Miz & Mrs. Ratings & Viewership Drop This Week

– Showbuzz Daily also has the Monday night numbers for the July 4 edition for Miz & Mrs.. Monday’s episode drew an average audience of 483,000 viewers. The audience fell from last week’s Season 3 high viewership of 669,000 viewers.

The latest episode drew the second-lowest audience for the show in Season 3. Additionally, Monday’s episode drew a P18-49 key demo rating of 0.14, which fell from last week’s rating of 0.21 in the same key demo.

Miz & Mrs. overall ranked No. 15 for Monday. The show fell from its No. 6 slot for last week.