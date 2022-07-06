wrestling / News
Miz & Mrs. Ratings & Viewership Drop This Week
July 6, 2022 | Posted by
– Showbuzz Daily also has the Monday night numbers for the July 4 edition for Miz & Mrs.. Monday’s episode drew an average audience of 483,000 viewers. The audience fell from last week’s Season 3 high viewership of 669,000 viewers.
The latest episode drew the second-lowest audience for the show in Season 3. Additionally, Monday’s episode drew a P18-49 key demo rating of 0.14, which fell from last week’s rating of 0.21 in the same key demo.
Miz & Mrs. overall ranked No. 15 for Monday. The show fell from its No. 6 slot for last week.
More Trending Stories
- Alexa Bliss On Her Current Character Direction In WWE, Pitching Darker Character Change With Different Lilly
- Bobby Lashley Says Theory Will Hold Multiple World Titles, Talks US Title Win
- DDP Says His Wife Had to Stop Watching Cody Rhodes’ Hell in a Cell Match, Doesn’t Get Why Cody Was Booed in AEW
- Eric Bischoff On What He Thought Of Fingerpoke Of Doom, WCW’s Creative Issues In 1999