Miz & Mrs. Returns With Ratings On Par To Season Two Premiere

Miz & Mrs. made its return on Monday night, and the ratings for the two episodes were about on the level of the season two premiere back in January of 2020. The two-episode premiere scored a 0.21 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 643,000 for the first episode, and a 0.16 demo rating and 443,000 for the second. That equates to a 0.185 average demo rating between the two and 543,000 viewers, which is right about even with and up from the season two premiere’s 0.18 demo rating and 437,000 viewers.

The two episodes were, it must be said, down from the second season finale on May 17th, 2021. That episode had a 0.22 demo rating and 680,000 viewers. One might consider this attributable to a stronger lead-in last year but that isn’t the case; the season two finale aired after the May 17th episode of Raw which did a 0.48 demo rating and 1.823 million viewers, as opposed to a 0.52 and 1.872 million for last night’s show. (For those curious, the 10 PM hour of Raw on 5/17/21 did a 0.47 and 1.748 million compared to last night’s 0.50 and 1.766 million).

The more likely answer is competition. The #1 show on basic cable for the night was the NHL Conference Finals on TNT which ran most of the way through the first episode of Miz & Mrs. and did a 0.66 demo rating with 1.992 million viewers, followed by the post-game show which did a 0.22 with 608,000 viewers. Miz & Mrs. is typically very skewed toward the male demographic and last night it was even, which means most of the audience that wasn’t there was the male 18 – 49 demo.

Miz & Mrs. ranked #14 and 25 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.