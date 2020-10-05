Miz & Mrs Returns To USA On November 12

WWE has announced that the second half of Miz & Mrs. will debut on the USA Network on November 12 at 10:30 PM ET. Here’s the official announcement:

“Miz and Mrs.” set for Thursday, Nov. 12 return to USA Network

WWE’s Must-See Couple is officially back this fall!

The second half of Season Two of “Miz and Mrs.” premieres at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, Nov. 12, on USA Network. The reality series gives an exclusive glimpse into the A-List lifestyle of married WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse and their eccentric family.

A lot has changed for the Mizanin family, as Miz and Maryse welcomed their second daughter and experienced the joys and challenges of becoming parents of two. Also, with a newly-retired, fan-favorite grandfather, George, taking advantage of an available guest room, there’s never a dull moment in the Mizanin house.

Don’t miss the return of the hit series, Nov. 12 on USA Network!

YEEESSSSSS!!!!! We are back baby!!! @MizAndMrs coming to your screens November 12th 😎 who is ready for this? @ Los Angeles, California https://t.co/FgWo2XEvFk — Maryse Mizanin (@MaryseMizanin) October 5, 2020