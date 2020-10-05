wrestling / News
Miz & Mrs Returns To USA On November 12
WWE has announced that the second half of Miz & Mrs. will debut on the USA Network on November 12 at 10:30 PM ET. Here’s the official announcement:
“Miz and Mrs.” set for Thursday, Nov. 12 return to USA Network
WWE’s Must-See Couple is officially back this fall!
The second half of Season Two of “Miz and Mrs.” premieres at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, Nov. 12, on USA Network. The reality series gives an exclusive glimpse into the A-List lifestyle of married WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse and their eccentric family.
A lot has changed for the Mizanin family, as Miz and Maryse welcomed their second daughter and experienced the joys and challenges of becoming parents of two. Also, with a newly-retired, fan-favorite grandfather, George, taking advantage of an available guest room, there’s never a dull moment in the Mizanin house.
Don’t miss the return of the hit series, Nov. 12 on USA Network!
#MizAndMrs is ready to 𝒹𝑒𝓁𝒾𝓋𝑒𝓇 👶@mikethemiz and @MaryseMizanin are back with new episodes of @MizandMrsTV, November 12 on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/BH8AzWL04L
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2020
YEEESSSSSS!!!!! We are back baby!!! @MizAndMrs coming to your screens November 12th 😎 who is ready for this? @ Los Angeles, California https://t.co/FgWo2XEvFk
— Maryse Mizanin (@MaryseMizanin) October 5, 2020
It's pandemonium! An all-new season of #MizAndMrs is coming at you November 12 at 10:30/9:30c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/c7r210Su0S
— Miz & Mrs (@MizandMrsTV) October 5, 2020
