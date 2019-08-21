Miz & Mrs. Sees Ratings Uptick, Viewership Slip

– This week’s episode of Miz & Mrs., much like the Smackdown that served as its lead-in, was up in ratings and down in viewers. Tuesday night’s episode of the reality show scored a 0.38 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 997,000 viewers. That’s up 6% in ratings from last week’s 0.36 but down 1% in total viewership from 1.009 million. The rating was still a tick below the 0.39 from two weeks ago, while the audience was the lowest since the July 20th episode had 911,000.

Miz & Mrs. ranked #4 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. It was beat out by Smackdown as well as Real Housewives of Orange County on Bravo (0.48 demo rating, 1.477 million viewers) and Animal Kingdom on TNT (0.41/1.388 million)