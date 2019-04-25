wrestling / News
WWE News: Miz & Mrs. Submitted For Emmy Consideration, Bray Wyatt Funhouse GIFs
– Maryse revealed on Thursday that USA Network has submitted Miz & Mrs. for a potential Emmy nomination. The WWE star posted to Instagram noting that the show has been submitted for the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category:
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @usa_network for believing in us and submitting #MizAndMrs for outstanding unstructured reality program! #Emmys @withrepost • @mikethemiz The goal was always to receive television’s highest honor and win an #Emmy. And I know I say it a lot, but it’s not to be annoying. It’s because I believe in #MizandMrs. And it’s not because I’m in it. And it’s not because @MaryseMizanin is in it. And it’s not because my daughter is in…ok. It is. I lied. But recently the goal has shifted. While it would be cool to win an #Emmy, it’s even cooler to hear how families come together, relax and laugh at the antics of my family. If in this uncertain and scary world my family can do that for your family…that’s awesome. And just so The Academy knows I have my speech prepared. I’ve been preparing it since The Real World. #FYC #MizAndMrsEmmys
– If you’re looking for GIFs to fulfill your Bray Wyatt memes, you’re in luck. WWE posted an article featuring several GIFs from the “Firefly Funhouse” segment from this past week’s Raw. You can see it at the link, with a couple of examples below:
