Miz & Mrs., Total Bellas Slip in Ratings From Season Premieres

Both Miz & Mrs. and Total Bellas suffered a ratings drop in the second episode of their new seasons this week. Miz & Mrs. scored a 0.13 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 412,000 viewers on Thursday night on USA Network, while Total Bellas on E! garnered a 0.12 demo rating and 257,000 viewers. Miz & Mrs.’ numbers were down 24% and 9% respectively from last week’s 0.17 and 455,000 viewers, while Total Bellas slipped 37% and 38% from last week’s 0.19 and 416,000 viewers.

The shows ranked #58 and 62 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily. The night was won for cable shows by the Thursday Night Football game on NFL Network with a 0.79 demo rating and 2.444 million viewers.