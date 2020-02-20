Miz & Mrs. Viewership Up From Last Week

Showbuzz Daily reports that the viewership numbers for Miz & Mrs. were strong last night, coming off of an increase in the ratings for NXT. The reality show earned 500,000 viewers, up from last week’s 457,000. Not only is this better than last week, but it’s the best numbers of the season.

The show did a .17 rating in the key 18-49 demo, good for #40 for the night on primetime cable.