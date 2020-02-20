wrestling / News
Miz & Mrs. Viewership Up From Last Week
February 20, 2020 | Posted by
Showbuzz Daily reports that the viewership numbers for Miz & Mrs. were strong last night, coming off of an increase in the ratings for NXT. The reality show earned 500,000 viewers, up from last week’s 457,000. Not only is this better than last week, but it’s the best numbers of the season.
The show did a .17 rating in the key 18-49 demo, good for #40 for the night on primetime cable.
More Trending Stories
- Rhea Ripley Is Open to Defending Her Title at NXT TakeOver Before WrestleMania, Says WWE Has Not Cleared Her Upper Body for Tattoos
- Shelton Benjamin Discusses How Frustrated He Is With Current WWE Role, What Led To His Release In 2010
- PCO Discusses His Backstage Heat With Shawn Michaels & Kevin Nash in WWE, Why He Refused to Job To Nash In Montreal
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Decision to Pair Shawn Michaels & Sherri Martel, Whose Idea It Was, Sherri Ending Up On HBK’s Theme Song