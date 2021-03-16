wrestling / News
WWE News: Miz Nails Bad Bunny With Guitar On Raw, Andrade Not at Raw
March 15, 2021 | Posted by
– The Miz got physical with Bad Bunny on Raw, nailing him with a guitar shot. On tonight’s show, Bunny was out with Damian Priest for the latter’s match with Jaxson Ryker. After Ryker got squashed, John Morrison came out onto the ramp and mocked the two, which allowed Miz to sneak up and slam the rapper in the back with the guitar. He quickly fled the ring as Priest tended to Bunny:
How dare @mikethemiz do @sanbenito like that?!#WWERaw @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/fnZlUOuYft
— WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2021
– PWInsider reports that Andrade wasn’t backstage at Raw tonight. As previously reported, Andrade has asked for his release and was denied.
