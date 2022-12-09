Miz Reveals WWE’s Initial Intended Role For Him, Recalls Paul Heyman Telling Him He’s a Heel

The Miz recently looked back on his early days with WWE and how the company had a non-wrestling role in mind for him. The WWE star appeared on Off The Beat with Brian Baumgartner and discussed WWE’s original plans for him, when he was first told he should be a heel and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On WWE's originally-intended role for him: "They brought me up to Connecticut to commentate…So Joey Styles brought me up with Todd Grisham and Michael Cole. They all brought me up and I had to do a take of commentating and they told me, 'Hey, we're thinking we might bring you in as a commentator or an interviewer.'"

On who first told him not to be a babyface: “Paul Heyman what the first person who said, ‘You’re not a babyface.’ I go to Ohio Valley Wrestling and they weren’t cheering. They were just, it was kind of just meh … Paul goes, ‘Do you know why you’re not connecting?’ I go, ‘No.’ He goes, ‘Because you’re not a babyface. You’re a heel’ … We set up, we wrote this promo, and I went out there and cut it and I don’t think I’ve ever went back since. It just felt right. Oh my God.”