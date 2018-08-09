wrestling / News
WWE News: The Miz Posts Rare Indie Photo Of Himself, Classic Memphis Wrestling Tribute to Brian Christopher Released, Baltimore Orioles Hosting a WWE Night
August 9, 2018 | Posted by
– Miz posted the following throwback photo of himself on the independent scene while taking a shot at Daniel Bryan ahead of Summerslam…
My days on the indies honing my craft. I could’ve beaten Brian Danielson then and I can beat Daniel Bryan NOW. #tbt @wwe #Summerslam pic.twitter.com/zixEpSYhDP
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 9, 2018
– The tribute episode of Jerry Lawler’s Classic Memphis Wrestling, dedicated to son Brian Christopher Lawler, has been released…
– The Baltimore Orioles have announced that they are hosting a “BirdlandMania” night on Wednesday, September 19 with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson appearing, a WWE Championship belt available for photo opportunities and a special Birdlandmania Bobblehead.