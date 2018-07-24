Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: The Miz Praises Female Roster Following Evolution Announcement, Kurt Angle vs. Rey Mysterio SummerSlam 2002 Video

July 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Miz WWE Smackdown Miz's

– The Miz posted to Twitter following last night’s announcement of the all-women Evolution PPV, praising the women of WWE. You can see his post below:

– Here is the full match between Kurt Angle and Rey Mysterio from SummerSlam 2002:

article topics :

Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, Summerslam, The Miz, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading