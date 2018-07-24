WWE News: The Miz Praises Female Roster Following Evolution Announcement, Kurt Angle vs. Rey Mysterio SummerSlam 2002 Video

– The Miz posted to Twitter following last night’s announcement of the all-women Evolution PPV, praising the women of WWE. You can see his post below:

For generations, women have worked to forge a path of their own. And finally, after years of hard work, it will all be worth it. The stage is yours & rightfully so. The journey wasn’t easy but the results are inspiring. Congrats ladies, you deserve this. This is your Evolution. pic.twitter.com/h07h33c1EP — The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 24, 2018

– Here is the full match between Kurt Angle and Rey Mysterio from SummerSlam 2002: