The Miz Returns After RAW 25 To Cut Epic Promo On DX, Balor Club & Seth Rollins (Video)

After RAW 25 went off the air tonight, The Miz returned to the Manhattan Center ring and cut a promo on DX and the Balor Club. He said nobody in the ring is a champion, highlighting that they are all either former Intercontinental Champions or never won the belt at all, but that he is the current IC Champion. As the fans chanted his name, he told the crowd not to pander to him and said he is the greatest of all time. He said at RAW 30, it will be all about The Miz and nobody can do anything about it. As he continued, Seth Rollins came out and said it’s been awhile since he was in the Manhattan Center, asking if it’s a bingo hall. The fans chanted “ROH.” Miz said Rollins would never win the IC Title, and that Rollins should go down to the basement and wrestle in the bingo hall. Rollins said he was proud to have won the ROH Title here. Miz said he is the one who people pay to see and will main event WrestleMania. As the fans applauded Miz’s great promo, he yelled at them to not clap for him. He went on to say he is rich, famous, and has a hot wife, while the fans have terrible jobs and fat wives. Rollins finally eventually hit the Blackout on him and did the “Suck It” bit with DX. Triple H said tonight has been special and thanked the fans.

These two videos were tweeted to us tonight showing most of the post-RAW segment.