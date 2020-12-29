Miz Reclaims Money in the Bank Briefcase on Raw (Clip)

The Miz has reclaimed his Money in the Bank briefcase following tonight’s episode of Raw. On Monday night’s show, Miz was successful in his efforts to get WWE producer Adam Pearce to return his Money in the Bank shot to him after he failed to cash on in Drew McIntyre at TLC.

Miz’s argument was that Morrison technically was the person that said it was being cashed in at TLC. Thus, Miz never technically cashed in and he should get the shot back. Pearce was reluctant to do so but said that rules are rules and restored the briefcase to him.