Miz Reflects on Tribute to the Troops, Recalls Memorable Experience in Iraq

– The Miz spoke with Muscle & Fitness for a new interview discussing Tribute to the Troops and more. Highlights are below:

On doing Tribute to the Troops: “When I heard I was gonna be The Marine, I [thought], ‘Okay, I have a big duty to make sure that everything I do, I look, walk, talk and act like a Marine, because these guys are real-life superheroes. These are the men and women that make the ultimate sacrifice for us, so the little thing that I can do is literally hone in my craft and really make sure that I do a good job for them.’…I am just an actor, you know, acting. [They’re] the [people] that [are] actually doing.”

On a memorable trip to Iraq: “I remember getting in an armed vehicle and there was an orange pole sticking out of it. It was really out of place. I [asked the driver], ‘What’s with the orange pole?’ He goes, ‘Dude, that saves our lives. It heats up the landmine before it blows us up.’ I go, ‘Has that ever happened?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, it happened yesterday.’ Like it’s a nonchalant everyday type of thing!””

On the Cleveland Browns’ improvement: “Do I feel that the Browns are changing the landscape, and changing the view and perception of what we were? Absolutely. I want a winning record. I want eight wins, I wanna be 8-7-1. If we do that, going from an 0-16 team, that is incredible.”