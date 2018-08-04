The Miz Responds to Challenge From Daniel Bryan

– The Miz has responded with a video on Twitter with a response to Daniel Bryan’s challenge for a match at Summerslam. The Miz wrote in the tweet, “The answer is no.” You can check out the full video response below.

The Miz stated: “I heard his challenge, I’ve seen your questions, and my answer is no, no, no. I’m in the prime of my career, I have a gorgeous wife, a beautiful daughter, a hit docu-series, Miz & Mrs., on the USA Network. And not only that, SmackDown Live, I’m the most must-see Superstar on that program. I’m carrying Tuesday nights and you think that just because Daniel Bryan challenges me to a match at SummerSlam – a huge event like SummerSlam – and I’m going to accept that challenge? No, I deserve more, I’m an elite level of talent, any show that I’m on I make it ‘A-List’ whether it’s Raw, SmackDown, [or] any PPV. I make it must-see. And I deserve better than a match with Daniel Bryan, so the answer is no.”