The Miz Responds to John Oliver’s Piece on WWE, Says He’s Gotten Everything He Ever Wanted From WWE

– Sports Illustrated Now recently spoke to WWE Superstar The Miz, who was asked about the Last Week Tonight With John Oliver piece on WWE, which was highly critical of the company. The Miz shared his thoughts on the segment, which you can see below.

“Who doesn’t take shots at WWE, especially when WrestleMania is around? All the news is about that. The way I look at what he said, and I don’t know all of it verbatim, I’ve been there for 13+ years. I met my wife in WWE, and we now have a child together, and trust me, I live a pretty incredible life. There’s not every day where you get to go out in front of 80,000 people and either have them boo or cheer you, but be interactive. We get to create moments that last a lifetime. And the way I’m treated, I’ve gotten to perform in movies with WWE Studios, I have my own reality show Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network, which you can see every Tuesday. You know, I’ve been so fortunate of everything that WWE has given to me.”

“Now, are there people that are going to be disgruntled and upset? Everyone — I imagine you have people here at SI Now that are disgruntled and upset. ‘Oh, I should get this, I should get that!’ But the thing is, it’s like, what are you doing to get it? And I feel like I’ve gotten everything I’ve ever wanted from WWE, and more.”

