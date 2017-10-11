wrestling / News
Miz Returning to Host MTV’s The Challenge: Champs vs Stars – Cameron to Appear
– The Miz is returning to MTV to host this season’s The Challenge: Champs vs Stars. WWE alumni Ariane Andrew, aka Cameron, will also appear. MTV announced the news on Wednesday. The full cast list for the show, which premieres on November 21st, is below along with the charity each competitor is looking for.
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars will feature fan favorites from the MTV program duking it out against a diverse line-up of stars. It will run eight weeks.
* Ariane Andrew
Charity: Black Girls Rock
* Josh Murray
Charity: Extra Special People
* Justina Valentine
Charity: Young Women’s Leadership Network
* Kim Glass
Charity: Covenant House
* Matt Rife
Charity: World Wildlife Foundation
* Michelle Waterson
Charity: MVP Vets and Players
* Riff Raff
Charity: Nevada SPCA
* Romeo Miller
Charity: Team Hope NOLA
* Shawn Johnson
Charity: Hope Sports
* Terrell Owens
Charity: Ky Cares Foundation