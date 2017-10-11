Miz Returning to Host MTV’s The Challenge: Champs vs Stars – Cameron to Appear

– The Miz is returning to MTV to host this season’s The Challenge: Champs vs Stars. WWE alumni Ariane Andrew, aka Cameron, will also appear. MTV announced the news on Wednesday. The full cast list for the show, which premieres on November 21st, is below along with the charity each competitor is looking for.

The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars will feature fan favorites from the MTV program duking it out against a diverse line-up of stars. It will run eight weeks.

* Ariane Andrew

Charity: Black Girls Rock

* Josh Murray

Charity: Extra Special People

* Justina Valentine

Charity: Young Women’s Leadership Network

* Kim Glass

Charity: Covenant House

* Matt Rife

Charity: World Wildlife Foundation

* Michelle Waterson

Charity: MVP Vets and Players

* Riff Raff

Charity: Nevada SPCA

* Romeo Miller

Charity: Team Hope NOLA

* Shawn Johnson

Charity: Hope Sports

* Terrell Owens

Charity: Ky Cares Foundation