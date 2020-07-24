wrestling / News
The Miz Reveals Condition For His Eventual WWE Retirement
The Miz has a plan for when he will retire from WWE, and it rests on one condition. Miz did a Q&A on Twitter on Thursday to promote his game show Cannonball on USA Network and answered a question about when he plans to retire.
Miz answered, quite simple, “Whenever it stops being fun.” He did not answer a follow-up question from the fan of whether he would ever take up a management role with the company.
Whenever it stops being fun. https://t.co/okmQS1SE94
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 24, 2020
