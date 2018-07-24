The Miz Says Daniel Bryan Walked Away From Him ‘Like a Coward’

– The Miz spoke with CBS 2 in Chicago promoting his new reality show Miz & Mrs. and discussed his rivalry with Daniel Bryan. Highlights are below:

On if he would accept parenting tips from Daniel Bryan or raise his daughter as a vegan: “A vegan child? No. I’ll allow Monroe to do whatever she wants to do as far as I’m concerned. Obviously, to a degree. If she wants to be a vegan, then I’ll support her being a vegan. If she doesn’t wanna be a vegan, then I’ll support her not being a vegan. You know? It’s up to her. That’s her decision, and I hope that I am able to raise a strong, independent, and powerful woman, kind of like my wife is.”

On Bryan: “As far as Daniel Bryan’s concerned, I applaud the fact that he’s a father. I applaud the fact that he’s raising his daughter the best he can. But when he steps into the ring, that’s a whole other thing. You know what I mean? You can’t diss a guy for being a dad, but you can diss a guy for being a WWE superstar and being condescending and sitting there thinking that he’s better than you. Then, all of the sudden, since he wants me to be on SmackDown Live, he goes to the General Manager and gets it done and puts me on SmackDown Live. And then I’m here for the past three months, and he has done nothing, and I mean nothing since I have been there on SmackDown Live. I am waiting for him, but the fact is, he hasn’t stepped up to me, hasn’t said a word to me, hasn’t really done anything to me. The only thing I’ve done is beat him in a gauntlet match, so as far as I’m concerned, I’ve won. The fact is, I went up to … If you remember Talking Smack, I think it was three or four years ago, I said everything to Daniel Bryan’s face. I went right up to him. And if you really remember, he started everything.”

On Bryan walking away from him in their Talking Smack segment: “He’s the one that called me a coward, said I had a soft style of working. But then there’s a guy who comes back three years later and says he was fighting for his dreams. But the thing is, when I was up in his face, I was expecting to get hit, but what did he do? He walked away. Instead of fighting for his dreams and fighting for what he believes in, he walked away like a coward. That’s where I stand with everything.”