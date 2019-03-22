Miz Says He Feels the Pressure to Keep Up With New Talent in WWE, Talks Filming Reality Show

– The Miz and Maryse appeared on Extra to talk about their work in WWE, their reality show Miz & Mrs. and more. Highlights are below:

On the evolution of talent in WWE: “We’re always evolving, and as a WWE Superstar you know, me, I’ve been here thirteen-plus years. And seeing these newcomers come in, they’re a lot more fast-paced, they’re a lot more athletic, they’re doing this acrobatic stuff. And I’m like, ‘Okay, all right. Now I gotta keep up.’ I’m getting a little older but you know, what? I use my brain more than my body sometimes.”

On how his body is holding up “My body’s holding up really, really well. The hardest part is, now that I’m a father I don’t get much sleep. You know what I mean? And then we have another one on the way.”

On the experience of filming his and Maryse’s reality show: “I was on The Real World back in 2000, so…I’m used to having a camera around me at all times. And the best part is, we’re executive producers. And what we wanted to do is, we wanted to put a show out there that we’re really proud of. That people can sit down and laugh and enjoy, and see what it’s like to be first-time parents in the entertainment industry, and get behind the scenes. And that’s kind of what we’re giving them. We’re giving them a little spotlight on our lives. We hope to just make people laugh and give them something heartfelt and family-oriented. And we have a lot of fun doing it.”

