The Miz Says He’ll Never Be a Locker Room Leader, Talks Gaining Confidence and More

– The Miz spoke with Busted Open Radio and discussed his presence backstage in WWE and more. Video is below, plus highlights per Wrestling Inc:

On his confidence rising over the years: “It feels like now that I have been in WWE for over 12 years, I have developed this confidence where whatever situation I am in I know what to do. I don’t think I have had that type of confidence. I think that it takes a lot of time; a lot of matches and a lot of years to develop that type of confidence where no matter what situation you are in, you know exactly what to do, get the crowd to wherever you want them and be so confident that even if you fail it is still a success.”

On possibly becoming a locker room leader: “No. I don’t think I will ever be a locker room leader like The Undertaker or John Cena. That is just not my role. I am not someone that sits in the back watching the monitor and observing everyone. I have to get in the ring to feel exactly how you are. That is how I teach. I teach by example, instead of saying to them what they did wrong. I need to get in the ring with them and be able to feel what the are doing, so that is how I am able to teach. I am not one of those people that people go to and people ask for my advice. I don’t know, it’s tough for me to give a person advice when I wasn’t in the ring with them. I don’t know what their mindset is. I don’t know why they did what they did and when they did it. I have to hear an audience, and feel an audience to know exactly why I am doing something.”

On his high and low points early in his wrestling career: “I always thought the lowest point was developmental. I remember waking up at Deep South Wrestling and telling myself everyday that my body was drained, my mind was drained both physically and emotionally. Everyday I woke up thinking to myself that I can do this for one more day. Then I got up to the main roster and I thought, well, nobody likes me. I tried to find a place to change because I was kicked out [of the locker room]. That was obviously a low point. I will never forget not being able to find a restroom backstage so I went out to where the audience was. I will never forget going to the bathroom and little kids going, ‘Oh my God. It’s The Miz!’ There is no worse feeling than wanting to portray a star in WWE and you are in a bathroom and little kids are looking at you like, oh wow. That was a low point. The high point is obviously main eventing WrestleMania. High point right now is any time I went out with my wife. Anytime you can have your significant other next to you and you can sit there and look at each other and be around eachother 100% of the time. I mean, we just had a daughter. That is definitely the highest point of my life. The fact that I am not with her and I am in Corpus Christi, Texas. I am at the point in my life now where any time I come home when I see her and she sees me she smiles everytime. This is the hardest time in my life by not being with her all the time. Maryse is absolutely an incredible mother. I didn’t pick up really that quickly. I am not a natural at being a dad. It is something that I had to work hard for. I always had to work hard at everything. That is exactly what I am doing, just doing the best that I can. Whenever I come home I want to just put her in my arms and keep her in my arms. People are like, oh, what about changing? I love changing. I love giving her baths. I love dancing and singing to her and doing all these stuff you wouldn’t expect a WWE Superstar to do.”