Miz Says He’s Learned the Most From John Cena, Talks Turning WWE Logo Upside Down on Mics

– The Miz spoke with Hot 94.1 for a new interview discussing which star he’s learned the most from and more. Highlights from the interview, and the full audio, are below:

On turning the WWE logo upside down on his mics: “You know, that happened a long time ago. So, I was basically trying to find a new way to be disrespectful because I was a villain at the time, a bad guy. And what’s more disrespectful than messing up the beloved trademark of WWE and turning it upside down. Because it was obviously, the way I looked at it was WWE was about The Miz, and I was making that show the most must-see show in WWE. And still am to this day, so that’s kind of where it all came from.”

On which star he’s learned the most from: “Who have I learned the most from? I would say John Cena. Being in the ring with John Cena taught me how to become a main event caliber superstar.”