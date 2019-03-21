Miz Says Ronda Rousey Going Off Script is Working, Talks Travis Browne’s WWE Prospects

– TMZ caught up with The Miz for a new interview and asked him about Ronda Rousey’s recent headline-grabbing comments, plus more. The video is below, plus highlights per Wrestling Inc:

On if Travis Browne could be a WWE star: “It takes a lot more than being big to be a WWE Superstar. But let’s put it this way, the guy’s a monster. He’s huge. One punch and he can knock you out, one blow. That’s not being a WWE Superstar, that’s just being a fighter.”

On what advice he’d give Browne: “I mean, I don’t know if he wants to be a WWE Superstar. Get in the ring?”

On Ronda Rousey going off script: “I think Ronda Rousey marches by the beat of her own drum. She always has and she’s a person that likes to stir it up, make people talk, make people listen, and she’s doing just that. It seems to me like she’s headed to the main event of WrestleMania, and we’ll see if Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair can do some damage there as well. So, we’ll see what happens, I honestly don’t know. But right now she’s making noise, she’s making headlines and you’re talking about her, so everything’s working about it. Everything’s working, right?..It’s WrestleMania season, you do whatever you have to do to get people watching, and right now she’s doing exactly that. You’re paying attention, everyone’s paying attention and that’s what it’s all about.”