The Miz Says Shinsuke Nakamura Attacked Him to Make His Title Relevant, No Way Jose Offers to Help The Miz

– As previously reported, WWE Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn formed an alliance last night on Smackdown Live. They attacked him during a Miz TV segment. The Miz later commented on the incident later on Twitter, which you can see below.

The former WWE World champion wrote, “How fitting is it that the Intercontinental Championship FINALLY comes out of hiding on #MizTV. I guess @ShinsukeN knows where to go to make that title relevant! See ya next week.”

Later on, No Way Jose commented on the attack, and he offered to have The Miz’s back. Jose stated, “What @SamiZayn and @ShinsukeN did to @mikethemiz was trash. Hey Miz, I got your back! @WWE”