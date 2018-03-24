WWE News: The Miz Takes Shots At Finn Balor, Tommaso Ciampa Taunts Johnny Gargano, WWE Songs Catch People By Surprise

– During last night’s live event in Toronto, The Miz took several shots at Finn Balor, mocking his “terrible shirt” and calling him “Bingo Hall” Balor.

– Meanwhile, Tommaso Ciampa taunted Johnny Gargano on Twitter, saying he was enjoying a clip of Gargano getting hit by a ladder.

As a child I loved me some milk and cookies while watching Saturday morning cartoons… Today, I made myself a nice protein shake with mixed berries while watching this clip on loop…pic.twitter.com/JltbTifaWy — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) March 24, 2018

– WWE has posted a video of various WWE songs being played in New Orleans, surprising the crowd.