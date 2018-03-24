 

WWE News: The Miz Takes Shots At Finn Balor, Tommaso Ciampa Taunts Johnny Gargano, WWE Songs Catch People By Surprise

March 24, 2018
– During last night’s live event in Toronto, The Miz took several shots at Finn Balor, mocking his “terrible shirt” and calling him “Bingo Hall” Balor.

– Meanwhile, Tommaso Ciampa taunted Johnny Gargano on Twitter, saying he was enjoying a clip of Gargano getting hit by a ladder.

– WWE has posted a video of various WWE songs being played in New Orleans, surprising the crowd.

