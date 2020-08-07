wrestling / News

Miz Teases New Music Video, Talks WWE Title Reign in Twitter Q&A

August 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Miz WWE Smackdown 120619

– The Miz did a Q&A ahead of the latest episode of his Cannonball game show and discussed the next Miz & Morrison music video, his WWE Title reign and more. You can see some responses from the Twitter Q&A below, in which he says that the new music video is “being worked on as we speak” and joked that his 2011 title reign was “a lot longer than 99% of you thought it would be”:

