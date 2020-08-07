Miz Teases New Music Video, Talks WWE Title Reign in Twitter Q&A

– The Miz did a Q&A ahead of the latest episode of his Cannonball game show and discussed the next Miz & Morrison music video, his WWE Title reign and more. You can see some responses from the Twitter Q&A below, in which he says that the new music video is “being worked on as we speak” and joked that his 2011 title reign was “a lot longer than 99% of you thought it would be”:

We are working on it as I’m typing this. #Multitasking https://t.co/M3QM0YxACo — The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 6, 2020

I always bet on me. Everyday and twice on Sundays. https://t.co/C7Eni7gaDJ — The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 6, 2020

Big, strong, tough, fun to watch. All around good….just not as good as The Greatest Tag Team of the 21st Century. 😎 https://t.co/Sy4JrOZLx0 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 6, 2020

All new episodes coming this Fall. https://t.co/bxgIKD5mTh — The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 6, 2020

It was a lot longer than 99% of you thought it would be. Hahaha. https://t.co/ILv1XjMB31 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 6, 2020