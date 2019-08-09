Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler Added To WWE Raw After SummerSlam

– WWE announced that Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler is scheduled to take place on the Raw after SummerSlam.

From WWE:

Whatever happens to Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam against Goldberg remains to be seen. But on Raw, The Showoff will battle the Superstar he originally thought he’d be facing at The Biggest Event of the Summer.

As hinted on last week’s Raw, Ziggler will indeed square up with The Miz on Monday’s show, a development Miz revealed at the last possible second during what had been advertised as the pair’s contract signing for SummerSlam. The A-Lister rope-a-doped Ziggler into signing a contract against Goldberg instead, but it appears the former WWE Champion will still get an ample chance to put his rival in his place on Monday. Of course, it may be just as much of a moment of vindication for Ziggler, who will either walk into Raw fresh off the triumph of defeating Goldberg, or hobble in bruised and battered, with The Miz in prime position to feast on whatever’s left.

Tune in to Raw this Monday, live at 8/7 C on USA Network.