wrestling / News
Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler Added To WWE Raw After SummerSlam
– WWE announced that Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler is scheduled to take place on the Raw after SummerSlam.
Whatever happens to Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam against Goldberg remains to be seen. But on Raw, The Showoff will battle the Superstar he originally thought he’d be facing at The Biggest Event of the Summer.
As hinted on last week’s Raw, Ziggler will indeed square up with The Miz on Monday’s show, a development Miz revealed at the last possible second during what had been advertised as the pair’s contract signing for SummerSlam. The A-Lister rope-a-doped Ziggler into signing a contract against Goldberg instead, but it appears the former WWE Champion will still get an ample chance to put his rival in his place on Monday. Of course, it may be just as much of a moment of vindication for Ziggler, who will either walk into Raw fresh off the triumph of defeating Goldberg, or hobble in bruised and battered, with The Miz in prime position to feast on whatever’s left.
Tune in to Raw this Monday, live at 8/7 C on USA Network.
Earlier, the company announced that Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss will defend their Women’s Tag Team Titles against the Kabuki Warriors.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Claims That Vince McMahon Tried to Steal Harley Race and NWA Title Before Starrcast ’83
- Salina de la Renta On How She Started Executive Producing For MLW, Enjoying Behind the Scenes Work
- Details on AEW Having Issues With Ticket Sales Process for TNT Debut
- Stephanie McMahon Says AEW’s Competition Will Make Everyone Better, Talks WWE/FOX Deal